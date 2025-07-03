Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after buying an additional 714,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

