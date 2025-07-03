Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 942,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $82,770,000 after buying an additional 235,731 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 72,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

