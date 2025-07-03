Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.