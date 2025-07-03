Level Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 274,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

