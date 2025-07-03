Level Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Level Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 0.4% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after acquiring an additional 847,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

