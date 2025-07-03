Level Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Level Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

