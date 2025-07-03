Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

