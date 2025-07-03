Latitude Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

