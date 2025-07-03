Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after acquiring an additional 506,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after buying an additional 484,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

