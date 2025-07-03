Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

PM opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

