Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Acquires A$30,500.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$30,500.00 ($20,065.79).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00 ($8,421.05).
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$18,600.00 ($12,236.84).
- On Thursday, June 12th, Marc Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,526.32).
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Marc Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,750.00 ($11,677.63).
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,000.00 ($20,394.74).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
