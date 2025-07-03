Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

