Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

