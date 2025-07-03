Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,966 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of IHF opened at $46.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.