Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after buying an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nucor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 3.5%

NUE stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

