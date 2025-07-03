Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

