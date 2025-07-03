Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Progressive Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $257.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.11. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

