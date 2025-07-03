Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,405 Shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKN opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

