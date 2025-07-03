Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

