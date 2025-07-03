Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,270 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 30.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $52,053,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.50 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

