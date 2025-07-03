Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

