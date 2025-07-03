Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,118,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $221.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

