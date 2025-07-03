Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $223,202,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after buying an additional 915,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.