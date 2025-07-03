Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 140.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $326.17 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $326.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.19 and a 200 day moving average of $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

