Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
NYSE:KNX opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.