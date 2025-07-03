Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.