Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 495 to GBX 420. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kitwave Group traded as low as GBX 317.40 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.38). 96,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 269,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.52).

Kitwave Group Trading Down 2.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kitwave Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kitwave Group plc will post 33.0838323 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.