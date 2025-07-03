Kinnevik AB publ Purchases 1,528,503 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Kinnevik AB publ increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,434,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528,503 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 100.0% of Kinnevik AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kinnevik AB publ’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 961.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

