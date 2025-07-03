Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

