Keybank National Association OH Sells 267 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $462.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.96 and its 200 day moving average is $466.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

