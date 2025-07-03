Keybank National Association OH Has $38.03 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.50% of GitLab worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in GitLab by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GitLab by 4,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GitLab by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 931,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,505. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,238,267. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

GitLab Stock Down 0.8%

GTLB opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 451.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

