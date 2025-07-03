Keybank National Association OH Has $32.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

