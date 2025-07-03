Keybank National Association OH Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 4.1%

ICF stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.