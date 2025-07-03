Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,393 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.67 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

