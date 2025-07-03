Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.