Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,660 ($22.67) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($24.58). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Keller Group Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,379.05 ($18.83) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,501.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,420.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,704 ($23.27). The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keller Group

Keller Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($19.06), for a total value of £192,033.76 ($262,233.73). Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.