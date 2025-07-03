KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading 26.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) traded up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 557,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 91,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

KDA Group Stock Up 26.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

KDA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.