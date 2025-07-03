KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.
Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KB Home
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Trading Up 0.7%
KBH opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.