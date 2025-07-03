Katana Capital Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 6th.
Katana Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.
About Katana Capital
