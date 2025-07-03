Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

BSX stock opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

