Kanawha Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $286.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $286.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

