Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

