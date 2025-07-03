Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PSX opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

