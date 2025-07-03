Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after purchasing an additional 482,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $288.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.