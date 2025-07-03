JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

