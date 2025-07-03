JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,229,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 595,710 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,718,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 432.8% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 494,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 402,072 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

