Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,422 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $568,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,549,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

