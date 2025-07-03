John V. Winfield Buys 3,100 Shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) CEO John V. Winfield acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,456,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,116,045.50. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intergroup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The Intergroup Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intergroup in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intergroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

