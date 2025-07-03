Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 13,790 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 13,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $135,417.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,206.72. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,122 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $6,496.38.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

