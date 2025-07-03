Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Bonny W. Simi Sells 300,000 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 300,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $3,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,714.52. This represents a 59.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

