Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 472,000 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 472,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $4,635,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 360,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,010.18. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 32,285 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $317,038.70.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 101,652 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $677,002.32.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Joeben Bevirt sold 2,349 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $13,600.71.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $640,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 4,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

